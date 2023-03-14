Russia agrees to 60-day Ukraine grain deal extension

Ukraine warned that “contradicts” the original agreement but did not reject the proposal.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 saw Ukraine’s Black Sea ports blocked by warships until the deal, signed in July, allowed for the safe passage of exports of critical grain supplies.

Ukraine was one of the world’s top producers and the Black Sea Grain Initiative has helped soothe the global food crunch triggered by the conflict.

More than 24.1 million tonnes have been exported so far under the agreement, according to the UN.

The initial 120-day agreement struck with the UN and Turkey was extended for a further 120 days in November, until 18 March.

The Kremlin had cast doubt on whether it would agree to any fresh extension, citing concerns that the twin deal on Russian exports was not being respected.

It said Monday it needed to see “tangible progress” on the parallel agreement on unhindered Russian food and fertiliser exports, claiming Western sanctions exemptions were “essentially inactive”.