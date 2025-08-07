50pc Trump levy a severe setback: India exporters

Indian exporters warned on Thursday that the cost of additional US tariffs risked making businesses "not viable" after President Donald Trump ordered steeper levies totalling 50 pervcent on imported Indian goods.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was willing to "pay a great personal price", while opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi called the levies "economic blackmail" and "an attempt to bully India into an unfair trade deal".

Stocks opened marginally lower on Thursday, with the benchmark Nifty index down 0.31 per cent after an initial 25 per cent US tariff came into effect.

That levy will be doubled in three weeks after Trump signed an order on Wednesday to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff because of New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil, a key revenue source for Moscow's war in Ukraine.