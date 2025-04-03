Key details on Trump's market-shaking tariffs

A 10 per cent "baseline tariff" kicks in at 12:01 am (0401 GMT) on 5 April, while elevated rates for those the White House deemed "the worst offenders" take effect at 12:01 am (0401 GMT) on 9 April.

The steeper additional tariffs impact major US trading partners, with the European Union facing a 20 per cent rate and China a 34 per cent figure.

For China, the number stacks on an added 20 per cent levy Trump imposed earlier this year over its alleged role in the illicit fentanyl supply chain, taking the new additional figure to 54 per cent.

Other key partners include India with a 26 per cent added rate, South Korea at 25 per cent and Japan at 24 per cent.

Trump said: "For nations that treat us badly, we will calculate the combined rate of all their tariffs, non-monetary barriers and other forms of cheating."

The numbers, he said, are "approximately half of what they are and have been charging us."