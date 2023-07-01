Falling energy prices push eurozone inflation down

Eurozone inflation eased further in June as energy costs slid but those of food and drinks remained elevated as underlying price pressures persist, official data showed Friday.

Since consumer prices remain above the European Central Bank's two-per cent target, and core inflation rebounded slightly, analysts expect no let-up in interest rate hikes.

Inflation soared worldwide after Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to spiralling energy and food costs.

In response, the ECB raised rates at their fastest pace over the past year to cool inflation.

Consumer prices rose by 5.5 per cent in June, down from 6.1 per cent in May, according to the European Union's Eurostat agency.

The drop was slightly better than a forecast of 5.6 per cent given by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, and much lower than the peak of 10.6 per cent in October.