Ambassador Christensen leads Bangladesh delegation to 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit
US Ambassador Brent T Christensen is leading a delegation of 25 Bangladeshi business leaders to the SelectUSA Investment Summit 3-6 May in Washington, DC. The delegation includes leaders representing energy, technology, agribusiness, engineering, and business services, reports a press release.
The 2026 Summit, hosted by US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, is the premier destination for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and connects foreign companies with US economic development organisations to facilitate business investment and job creation said US Mission spokesperson Poornima Rai.
This year's Summit coincides with America's 250th birthday and will showcase how foreign investment continues to shape the next chapter of American innovation and growth, added the spokesperson.
Learn more about the Investment Summit: www.selectusasummit.us. For more information about SelectUSA, visit www.trade.gov/selectusa.