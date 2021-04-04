Abandoning Myanmar gas field would hurt workers, cities: Total

French oil and gas group Total said it would not stop producing gas on its Yadana fields in Myanmar as long as operations remained safe, in part to protect employees there who might otherwise risk repercussions from the military junta.

Total has come under pressure from rights groups and Myanmar’s parallel civilian government to review its operations amid allegations its payments on taxes were funding the military-controlled state.

In a newspaper column due to be published in France’s Journal du Dimanche on Sunday, and released online, Total chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said the group had several reasons to keep its offshore Yadana site going.