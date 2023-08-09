European stocks outperform as Italy soothes bank tax nerves

Global stocks rose on Wednesday and European equities outperformed as Italy soothed market nerves with the news that a windfall tax on bank profits would be less punishing than analysts had expected.

MSCI's broad index of global shares was 0.3 per cent higher in early European trade. Europe's regional Stoxx 600 share index rose 1 per cent with bank stocks around 1.6 per cent higher. Italy's FTSE MIB share index gained 2 per cent.

The Italian government shocked markets earlier this week with an announcement of a levy on banks' record profits from sharply higher interest rates, sending European banking shares down 3.5 per cent.

Italy said overnight, however, that the new tax would not amount to more than 0.1 per cent of banks' assets, reassuring analysts and investors who had expected the tax proceeds to amount to as much as 0.5 per cent of asset bases.

The fact the tax will be lower than expected "should improve market sentiment," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said. But he also cautioned that "the burden-sharing of the costs and benefits from higher rates has a habit of becoming a political issue."