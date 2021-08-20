Asian shares fall further, dollar stays strong

Asian shares extended losses on Friday from the 2021 low set a day earlier, while the dollar held onto its recent gains sitting at a nine-month high.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.75 per cent, with Chinese blue chips down 1.22 per cent and Hong Kong down 0.53 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.53 per cent, and US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.26 per cent.