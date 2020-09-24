Asian shares fall on fading global recovery hopes

"Have we overpriced the rebound in the economy? After the stern warning from Clarida, I say we have," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AXI.

"I think the market was interpreting a bounce from the bottom as a cyclical recovery, but I don't think we're there yet. I still think there's a lot of blood on the street, especially on Main Street."

U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after data showed business activity slowed in September, with gains at factories more than offset by a retreat at services industries.

Investors now await weekly data due later on Thursday, which is expected to show U.S. jobless claims fell slightly but remained elevated, indicating the world's largest economy is far from recovering.

While Clarida and other Fed officials have called for more fiscal assistance in boosting the economy, analysts say immediate support is unlikely with the U.S. Congress locked in a stalemate.

Additionally, a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe threatened the economic recovery in that region pushing equities lower and propping up the safe-haven dollar.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.92%, the S&P 500 lost 2.37% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.02%.

In the currency market, the dollar touched a new two-month high. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of peers hovered near those highs at 94.409 on Thursday afternoon, but edged down against the yen to 105.31.