Developing countries' external debt hit record $9.4t in 2025: World Bank

Low- and middle-income countries are borrowing more and paying more for new debt, with external debt surging 5.5 per cent to a record $9.4 trillion in 2025, the World Bank said on Thursday.

The Washington-based lender said borrowing through international bond markets had continued in 2026, raising critical questions about "whether the terms are sustainable and whether the capital raised is reaching the people and places that need it most."

In its annual International Debt Report, the Bank said the jump in external debt in 2025 — the largest annual increase since 2021, just after the COVID pandemic — threatened to crowd out essential investments in education, infrastructure, health and jobs. It said access to international finance had improved, but the poorest developing countries were paying a steep 8.2 per cent on new private-creditor commitments on average, the highest rate since 1989, and 9.4 per cent on new bonds.