Global market: Crude oil dips below USD 80-mark

The crude oil price in the world market has once again dipped below the threshold of USD 80 per barrel, a level that the world recorded in December 2021 before the Ukraine war.

Brent crude was trading at USD 78.82 a barrel on Friday. The price ranged between USD 77 and USD 83 throughout the last one month.

The fuel price started coming down after Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), warned that one-third of countries will face recession in 2023.