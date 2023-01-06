Global market: Crude oil dips below USD 80-mark

When the Brent crude price exceeded USD 80 per barrel in October 2021, the government adjusted the fuel price in the local market, with a Tk 15 hike in diesel and kerosene price.
Again, the government hiked the fuel price in August, 2022 to an unprecedented extent. It swelled inflation and hit daily life hard.
Ministers repeatedly assured that the fuel price will be adjusted here once the price falls in the global market. State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid said, “We have not increased the oil price, we have only adjusted it (with the global market).”
Recently, the prime minister's energy affairs adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said the oil market is very unstable. It has dropped to USD 80 today and may exceed USD 100 tomorrow.
“The price will be adjusted in the local market once there is a kind of stability in the market,” he added.