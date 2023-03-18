Crunch weekend for crisis-hit Credit Suisse

Troubled Credit Suisse has two days to reassure before the markets open Monday with the spectre of a new turbulent week in global finance looming.

The Zurich-based lender was holding crisis talks this weekend and urgent meetings with Swiss banking and regulatory authorities.

Switzerland's largest bank, UBS, was reported to be negotiating to buy all or part of Credit Suisse, with the blessing of the Swiss regulatory authorities, according to the Financial Times.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) "wants the lenders to agree on a simple and straightforward solution before markets open on Monday", the source said, while acknowledging there was "no guarantee" of a deal.

US asset management giant BlackRock was also reported to be eyeing a move for the troubled bank, but the New York-based company strongly denied this to AFP.

"BlackRock is not participating in any plans to acquire all or any part of Credit Suisse, and has no interest in doing so," a spokesperson told AFP.

After a turbulent week on the stock market which forced the SNB to step in with a $53.7 billion lifeline, Credit Suisse was worth just over $8.7 billion on Friday evening.

But an acquisition of this size is dauntingly complex.

While Swiss financial watchdog FINMA and the SNB have said that Credit Suisse "meets the capital and liquidity requirements imposed on systemically important banks", mistrust remains.