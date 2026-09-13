Houthi control of Bab el-Mandeb: What it means for Bangladesh’s trade

PK Roy, manager (operations) of Prime Ocean Trade Ltd, the tanker’s local representative, told Prothom Alo that taking a longer route can add up to USD 4 million to the cost of a tanker’s voyage. Such an additional cost does not arise when ships take the direct route.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the main routes for supplying fuel from the Middle East to Bangladesh and other Asian countries. Shipping through the route has been disrupted by the Iran war. The Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea had emerged as an important alternative route for bringing fuel oil to Bangladesh from Saudi Arabia. Now, risks have increased along that route as well.

Iran-backed Houthis have seized Yemen’s Mokha port and the strategically important Perim, or Mayyun, island in the Bab el-Mandeb. The island divides the strait into two and is located near its narrowest point. As a result, the Houthis’ strategic control over this important international shipping route has increased significantly.

The Houthis, however, have not yet halted all international shipping. They claim that commercial vessels from countries other than Saudi Arabia are safe to operate. However, the renewed spread of the war has raised security concerns among shipowners and traders.