Benetton says suspending new orders in Myanmar

Benetton on Friday announced the suspension of new orders in Myanmar, where the military authorities are cracking down with increasing severity on daily protests against their February 1 coup.

The Italian clothing group's announcement follows a similar one from Sweden's H&M, which suspended new orders on Monday.

"Benetton Group expresses its deepest concerns over the events in Myanmar," it said in a statement.

"The situation presents so many safety issues and violations of rights and freedom that we have decided to suspend all new orders to the country."