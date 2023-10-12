Global diesel prices soften as inventories edge upward: Kemp 

Global distillate fuel oil inventories remain much lower than normal for the time of year but there are signs they are no longer falling which has eased some of the upward pressure on prices.

Distillates such as diesel, gasoil and heating oil are the primary fuels used by the industrial economy and inventories are normally strongly correlated with the manufacturing cycle.

Stocks in all the major consuming regions were severely depleted in September, despite a prolonged slowdown in manufacturing activity and freight movements over the previous year:

US distillate fuel oil inventories averaged 21 million barrels (-15% or -1.21 standard deviations) below the prior ten-year seasonal average in September.