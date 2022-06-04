Bosphorus sea trade unaffected by Ukraine war, sanctions

At the gates of the Black Sea, trade is in full swing as freighters and oil tankers sail from the heart of Istanbul to Russian and Ukrainian ports.

Just after the Russian offensive in Ukraine on 24 February and the first Western sanctions, the largest vessels of international companies plying on these waters were replaced by smaller ships.

The total number of ships on the route remains around the pre-war level of 40,000, according to experts.

"Russia shamelessly steals Ukrainian grain and sends it overseas from Crimea, including to Turkey," said Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine's ambassador to Ankara.

"In May alone, we counted at least 10 passages including two round trips from three vessels flying the Russian flag... Not to mention those that we would have collectively missed."