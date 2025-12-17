Elon Musk nears $700 billion net worth

Elon Musk on Tuesday became the first person ever worth more than $684 billion, according to Forbes, because of soaring valuations of his companies, including SpaceX.

Musk, who crossed the $600 billion mark on Tuesday, 16 December after surpassing $500 billion in October, owns an estimated 42 per cent stake in SpaceX.

The rocket making startup is reported to be preparing for an initial public offering next year at a valuation of about $800 billion, taking Musk net worth to around $684 billion around 10:00pm Dhaka time on Wednesday, according to Forbes Real Time Billionaires List.