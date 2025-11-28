India logs forecast-beating 8.2pc GDP growth but tariffs loom

India's economy grew faster than expected in the last quarter, official data showed Friday, but the impact from US tariffs is expected to bite in the rest of the financial year.

Gross domestic product rose 8.2 per cent year-on-year in the July-September period, the statistics ministry said, the fastest rate in over a year.

The growth was an acceleration from the 7.8 per cent recorded in the previous quarter and soared beyond analysts' forecasts of 7.4 per cent.