China enjoys sweet spot in global trade, calls US confused

Despite the belligerent rhetoric against the Chinese Communist Party regime across the world, China is likely to enjoy its exorbitant value to the US and the global economy.

Consider this: Even as the war of words between the two countries continued under the newly elected Biden administration, as a legacy from the Trump era, China's trade with the US went up 61.3 per cent with $165 billion in the first quarter of this year. Among all of China's trading partners, this is the highest growth rate, as per China's official data.

While EU-China trade rose 36.4 per cent, ASEAN-China trade increased 26.1 per cent in the same period.

With India, the bilateral trade went up 42.8 per cent even as the two countries clashed with each other at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh last year.

The overall foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country in the first four months of this year has increased 38.6 per cent, year on year. Though last year most of the world imposed lockdown due to the pandemic, resulting into disruption in the global economy but even in 2019, the FDI had gone up 30.1 per cent in the same period. In the last four months, China received foreign investments to the tune of 61.45 billion USD.

This year's growth in trade happened even as the advanced economies of the world persistently threatened to shift supply chains out of China following the coronavirus pandemic. Many analysts who were hoping that China's loss due to shift in supply chains could be India's gain. But on the ground, not only the EU, but the US remains heavily dependent on China for its manufactured goods. The US is China's third largest trading partner behind the EU and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries.