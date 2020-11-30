China factory activity edges up in November: official data

China’s factory activity grew at its fastest pace in over three years in November, official data showed Monday, as the world’s second-largest economy continued its recovery from the coronavirus.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity in China, has largely rebounded following strict measures to curb the virus outbreak early in the year, coming in at 52.1 this month.

This was higher than October’s reading of 51.4, and remains above the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction.

The latest figures also bring the PMI data back to levels seen in September 2017.

Zhao Qinghe, senior statistician at the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) -- which publishes the PMI—said Monday that both the production and new order indexes edged up and that “the supply-demand cycle has continued to improve”.