China to see sharp March deterioration, but solid Q1 growth

China is expected to report a sharp deterioration in economic activity in March as Covid-19 outbreaks and lockdowns hit consumers and factories, although first-quarter growth may have perked up due to a strong start early in the year.

Data on Monday is expected to show gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.4 in January-March from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed, outpacing the fourth-quarter's 4.0 per cent pace due to a surprisingly solid start in the first two months.

But on a quarterly basis, GDP growth is forecast to fall to 0.6 per cent in the first quarter from 1.6 per cent in October-December, the poll showed, pointing to cooling momentum.