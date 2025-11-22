India's trade flow stays steady amid global uncertainty: SBI Research

While the US remains a major trading partner, its share in India's overall exports has been falling since July 2025, slipping to 15 per cent in September. Key sectors such as marine products, ready-made cotton garments, and precious stones have seen mixed trends.

The share of the US in India's exports of marine products dropped to 15 per cent in September from 20 per cent in FY25, and in precious stones from 37 per cent to just 6 per cent.

However, marine products and cotton garments continued to show positive growth during the April-September period.

At the same time, India's export destinations have become more diverse. The share of countries such as the UAE, China, Vietnam, Japan, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nigeria increased across different product categories.

SBI Research notes that this shift could suggest an indirect route for Indian goods, as some of these countries may be re-exporting to the US. For instance, Australia's share in US imports of precious stones rose from 2 per cent to 9 per cent this year, while Hong Kong's share increased from 1 per cent to 2 per cent.