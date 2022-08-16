Fuel price hike hinders transportation at Benapole Port

Importers, transport agents and C & F agents are struggling to send goods to various places in the country imported from India.

Meanwhile, passengers of Benapole who returned home from India have to count additional money as all long route buses have increased the fare from Tk 200 to Tk 700 in different categories.

Importers said they used to pay Tk 15,000 to 21,000 a trip of a goods-laden truck from Benapole to Dhaka. But now, owners of the trucks are charging Tk 25,000 to 28,000 which is too much abnormal compared to the recent price hike of fuel.