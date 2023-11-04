US labour market loosens as job gains slow, unemployment rate hits 3.9pc

US job growth slowed in October in part as strikes by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union against Detroit's "Big Three" car makers depressed manufacturing payrolls, and the increase in annual wages was the smallest in nearly 2-1/2 years, pointing to an easing in labour market conditions.

The Labour Department's closely watched employment report on Friday also showed the unemployment rate rising to 3.9 per cent last month, the highest level since January 2022, from 3.8 in September.

The economy added 101,000 fewer jobs in August and September than previously estimated, also suggesting slowing labour market momentum. The report strengthened financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates for the current cycle, and improved the chances of the US central bank engineering a "soft-landing" for the economy rather than plunging it into recession as some economists had feared.

"This is a very Fed-friendly report," said Sal Guatieri, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto. "The only wrinkle is that the labour force shrank. Still, the overall softness in the report will go a long way to keeping the Fed on the sidelines for a third straight meeting in December."

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 150,000 jobs last month after rising by 297,000 in September, the Labour Department's Bureau of Labour Statistics said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls would rise by 180,000.

About 52.0 per cent of private sector industries reported increases in employment, the lowest since April 2020, compared to 61.4 per cent in September, the survey of establishments showed.