Indian tycoon Adani’s firm seeks billions from investors

It comes after the company’s share price soared by over 1,000 per cent in little more than two years.

Adani, 60, is the world’s third-richest person, with an estimated net worth of $126 billion and interests ranging from Australian coal mines to India’s busiest ports.

He currently owns 73 per cent of Adani Enterprises.

The pricing implies a discount of nine to 13 per cent off Adani Enterprises’ closing share price of 3,595.35 rupees on Wednesday, according to a prospectus filed with stock exchanges, with retail investors offered an extra two per cent off.

Unusually, applicants will only have to pay 50 per cent upfront, with the rest due in instalments.