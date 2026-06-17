Oil prices fall to 3-month low on hopes Strait of Hormuz will open

Oil prices fell about 5 per cent for a second day in a row to a three-month low on Tuesday as details emerged of an interim deal to end the war in the Middle East and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, including an agreement to allow Iran to sell oil.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell $4.21, or 5.1 per cent, to settle at $78.96 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 fell $4.70, or 5.8 per cent, to settle at $76.05.

Those were the lowest closes for Brent since March 2 and for WTI since 4 March.