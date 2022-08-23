Adani to control NDTV, media group says move without consent

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate on Tuesday said it seeks to control a majority stake in the popular New Delhi Television NDTV.NS (NDTV), a move the TV news group said was executed without its consent.

A unit of the Adani Group said it had used financial rights in a bid to purchase a 29.18pc stake in NDTV, laying out plans for a subsequent open offer for another 26pc stake in line with Indian regulations.

Hours after the announcement, NDTV issued a statement saying the move by the Adani group "was executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent of the NDTV founders."

Adani Group did not respond to NDTV's remarks.