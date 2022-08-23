Adani to control NDTV, media group says move without consent

One of nation's most popular news organisations, NDTV is regarded as one of the few media groups which often takes a critical view of the ruling administration's policies. It operates three national channels - NDTV 24x7 in English, NDTV India in Hindi and a business news channel.
While Adani did not disclose financial details of the group's planned 29.18pc stake purchase, it said its subsequent open offer would be for 294 Indian rupees ($3.68) per NDTV share, which would be worth 4.93 billion rupees.
That open offer price is at a 20.5pc discount to NDTV's Tuesday's close of 369.75 rupees.
NDTV was founded by one of India's most famous TV news personalities, Prannoy Roy, and his wife in 1988. Other than TV news channels, the group also runs online news websites.
On Monday, NDTV said in a stock exchange disclosure that Radhika and Prannoy Roy were not in discussions with any entity for a change in ownership or a divestment of their stake in NDTV.
They individually and through their company continue to hold 61.45pc of NDTV, the statement said.
($1 = 79.7890 Indian rupees)