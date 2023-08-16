UK annual inflation drops to 15-month low

Britain’s annual inflation rate dropped sharply in July to a 15-month low, official data revealed Wednesday, off the back of lower energy prices and in line with economists’ expectations.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by an annual rate of 6.8 per cent, down from 7.9 per cent in June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, easing the country’s cost-of-living crisis.

July’s price growth met the predictions of analysts, including the Bank of England, which had forecast the 6.8-per cent rate.

It follows a bigger-than-expected drop in June, when the CPI fell 0.8 per cent.

However, UK inflation has for months been the highest among G7 nations, despite the Bank of England hiking its key interest rate more than a dozen times in succession to try to tame it.