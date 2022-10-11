IMF cuts 2023 global growth, warns major economies to stall

More than a third of the global economy is headed for contraction this year or next, and the three biggest economies -- the United States, European Union and China -- will continue to stall, he warned.

“The worst is yet to come and, for many people 2023 will feel like a recession,” said Gourinchas.

In its report, the IMF trimmed its 2023 global GDP forecast to 2.7 per cent, 0.2 points down from July expectations.

Its world growth forecast for this year remains unchanged at 3.2 per cent.

The global growth profile is its “weakest” since 2001, apart from during the global financial crisis and the worst of the pandemic, the IMF said.

This reflects slowdowns for the biggest economies, including a US GDP contraction in the first half of 2022 and continued lockdowns in China as it faces a property market crisis.