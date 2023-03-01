German inflation holds steady in February at 8.7 per cent

German inflation stabilised in February, preliminary figures showed Wednesday, as government support measures helped keep the lid on high energy costs.

Germany's annual inflation rate held steady at 8.7 per cent, the same level as in January, according to federal statistics agency Destatis.

Food prices showed "above average growth" in February, Destatis said, but energy prices "eased slightly" year-on-year.

Inflation remains at a high level overall, and well above the European Central Bank's two-per cent target.