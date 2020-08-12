Geopolitical Cold War with China would be ‘dreadful mistake,’ warns US economist

US politicians risk making a “dreadful mistake” by stoking a geopolitical Cold War with China, a renowned US economist has warned, reports news agency UNB quoting China news outlet Xinhua.

“The last Cold War was dangerous enough,” Jeffrey Sachs, an economics professor at Columbia University and senior United Nations advisor, said in an interview with CNBC on Monday.

“This one would be even more dangerous. It’s completely misconceived and misguided, but a lot of Americans want to put it to China and think that we run the show, which is a very dangerous view of thinking,” he said.