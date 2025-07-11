Trump puts 35pc tariff on Canada, eyes 15-20pc tariffs for others

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States would impose a 35 per cent tariff on imports from Canada next month and planned to impose blanket tariffs of 15 per cent or 20 per cent on most other trading partners.

In a letter released on his social media platform, Trump told Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney the new rate would go into effect on 1 August and would go up if Canada retaliated.

The 35 per cent tariff is an increase from the current 25 per cent rate that Trump had assigned to Canada and is a blow to Carney, who was seeking to agree a trade pact with Washington.