Global security giant G4S backs £3.8bn US takeover

Bosses at British security giant G4S, which guards sites including prisons, offices and COVID test-centres, on Wednesday backed a £3.8-billion takeover from US rival Allied Universal that trumps a bid from Canada’s GardaWorld.

G4S announced in a statement posted on the London Stock Exchange that its board was “unanimously recommending” Allied’s new offer, worth the equivalent of $5.1 billion or 4.2 billion euros, after concluding that 245 pence per share was “fair and reasonable”.

The UK security titan, which in recent years has been caught up in scandals across the world, added that it has rejected GardaWorld’s improved £3.7-billion bid which lodged last week and was pitched at 235 pence per share.

The combined company will have total revenues of around $18 billion with a “world-leading” integrated security business and a strong international platform.