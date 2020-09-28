Global wearables market to grow over 14 pc in 2020: IDC

Global shipments of wearable devices are expected to total 396 million units in 2020, a growth of 14.5 per cent from the 345.9 million units shipped in 2019, according to a forecast by International Data Corporation (IDC).

Shipment volume of wearable will have a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4 per cent and total 637.1 million units in 2024, according to the forecast.

The first half of 2020 delivered positive results despite the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy.