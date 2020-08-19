Gold dips below $2,000 as dollar slide briefly halts

Gold fell below $2,000 an ounce on Wednesday after rising sharply in the previous session as the dollar steadied, while investors awaited minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,993.68 per ounce by 0253 GMT, after hitting a one-week high of $2,014.97 on Tuesday. US gold futures fell 0.5% to $2,002.50.

“Gold is down as the US dollar strengthened slightly this morning. In the short term, a rebound in the USD might inhibit the rally in gold,” said DailyFx strategist Margaret Yang. “Gold has registered a 3% gain over the past two days, rendering the metal prices vulnerable to profit-taking activities.”