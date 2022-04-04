Gold gains as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify

Gold rose on Monday as the prospect of further sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine bolstered bullion's safe-haven appeal, though a stronger dollar and rising US Treasury yields capped a further rise.

Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent to $1,934.93 per ounce by 1455 GMT, while US gold futures were up 0.8 per cent to $1,938.90.

There is a possibility of even higher inflation due to a pandemic-related shipping slowdown in China as well as the war in Ukraine, which bodes well for gold, said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.