IMF lifts 2026 global growth forecast but flags AI, trade risks

The IMF upgraded its 2026 global growth forecast Monday, citing a boost from tech investments but warning that a reevaluation of AI productivity gains or renewed trade tensions could bring disruptions.

World economic growth is projected to hold steady at 3.3 per cent this year, the International Monetary Fund said, raising its forecast by 0.2 percentage points from October. This would be the same pace of growth as in 2025.

But the Washington-based lender cautioned in its World Economic Outlook update that "the resilience exhibited so far is driven largely by a few sectors," signaling vulnerability.

While the global economy appears to be "shaking off the trade and tariff disruptions of 2025," this does not mean they had no impact, said IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas.