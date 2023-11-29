Women's sport revenues tipped to break $1b barrier

But more than 50 per cent of total revenue for women's sport is still generated in North America despite the growth of women's football in Europe.

Deloitte expects valuations for teams and leagues will continue to rise, with several team values predicted to exceed $100 million next year.

"Over the last few years we have seen exceptional growth in women's sport across the globe, driving a significant uplift in its commercial value, which in turn has led to growing interest from investors," said Jennifer Haskel, insights lead for Deloitte's Sports Business Group.