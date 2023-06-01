Sri Lanka surprises with 250 bps rate cut, signals rebound from crisis

Sri Lanka's central bank cut its key interest rates by 250 basis points on Thursday amid easing inflationary pressures, signalling that the South Asian nation was emerging from a devastating financial crisis and ready to focus on growth.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) cut its standing deposit facility rate and standing lending facility rate to 13 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, from 15.5 per cent and 16.5 per cent previously.

Most analysts had expected the bank to keep rates steady. The rates are now at their lowest since March 2022, at the start of the crisis.

"Policy interest rates reduced in view of the faster deceleration of inflation, benign inflation outlook and the easing of BOP (balance of payment) pressures, thereby reinforcing the rebound of the economy," the CBSL said.