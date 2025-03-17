Global

India, New Zealand revive free trade talks

AFP
New Delhi
India Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, on the sidelines of the 21st ASEAN-India Summit, in Vientiane on 10 October 2024.ANI file photo

India has revived long-stalled free trade negotiations with farming giant New Zealand, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Monday after arriving in New Delhi.

New Zealand's efforts to broker a free trade deal with the world's most populous nation have made little progress since stalling almost 10 years ago.

A key sticking point remains whether New Zealand -- one of the world's biggest milk producers -- can gain access to India's heavily protected dairy sector.

"I've arrived in Delhi and I'm glad to announce that New Zealand and India have agreed to launch negotiations on a comprehensive free trade agreement," Luxon said in a statement.

"It is through trade that we can boost the economies of both our countries, providing more jobs and higher incomes for Kiwis and Indians."

Luxon is due to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

