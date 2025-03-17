India, New Zealand revive free trade talks

A key sticking point remains whether New Zealand -- one of the world's biggest milk producers -- can gain access to India's heavily protected dairy sector.

"I've arrived in Delhi and I'm glad to announce that New Zealand and India have agreed to launch negotiations on a comprehensive free trade agreement," Luxon said in a statement.

"It is through trade that we can boost the economies of both our countries, providing more jobs and higher incomes for Kiwis and Indians."

Luxon is due to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.