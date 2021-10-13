IMF chief focused on global challenges after getting board's backing: Interview

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva is fully focused on global challenges, she said on Tuesday, after the fund's executive board cleared her of claims that she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to favor China in her previous job.

"We have difficult problems to wrestle with and we need the strong standing of the institution to serve the membership," Georgieva, a Bulgarian economist, told Reuters in an interview.

Georgieva, the first person from a developing country to head the International Monetary Fund, survived the threat to her leadership, but former US Treasury officials and other experts have warned that the scandal has dented the research reputation of both the IMF and the World Bank.