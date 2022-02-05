IMF taps ex-Bundesbank chief to lead oversight panel after scandal

The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it has appointed Germany's former Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann to lead a new external panel to strengthen institutional safeguards in the wake of a data scandal involving IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva during her time at the World Bank.

The IMF expert panel will conduct an independent review to identify "how the Fund can ensure that it has in place robust and effective channels for complaint, dissent and accountability," the IMF said in a statement.

It added the work includes reviewing the Fund's current framework for addressing complaints applicable to IMF managing director and executive board officials.