India start-ups eye pandemic profits

After dealing with two coronavirus funerals in two weeks, Raj Sharma was too grief-stricken to negotiate a third with profiteering hearse drivers and crematoriums, so he turned to one of the many new businesses that have sprung up around India helping struggling people while also turning a tidy profit.

Sharma—not his real name—was reeling from the loss of a third friend when he heard of Anthyesti Funeral Services, which provides “end-to-end” coronavirus funerals in four cities.

“They pick up the body from the hospital and take care of everything,” the 48-year-old New Delhi professor told AFP.

Anthyesti’s Covid package cost about 30,000 rupees ($400) -- a bargain compared with the prices charged by hearse services that can be up to five times higher.

It brought him “mental peace that is worth any price”.