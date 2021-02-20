Indian rice exports pick up as additional port opened

Indian rice exports gained momentum this week after an additional port was opened in the country's biggest rice-handling facility, potentially easing congestion.

Waiting periods at the Kakinada Anchorage Port had reached up to four weeks, compared with about a week normally, because of congestion at the port.

"From Saturday we have started using Kakinada deepwater port," said B.V. Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association of India, adding that this will reduce waiting times and accelerate overall exports.

Rao said that exporters' resulting savings in demurrage fees could be passed on to farmers and overseas buyers.