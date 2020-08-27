India's banking sector needs more reforms: RBI governor

Reuters
Mumbai
India`s central bank, The Reserve Bank of India
India`s central bank, The Reserve Bank of IndiaAFP

India's banking sector needs reforms in terms of governance culture and risk management practices, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das warned on Thursday.

Even though the financial sector continues to be sound and stable, more needs to be done to bring about more reforms, Das said at an event at Business Standard newspaper.

Das also raised concerns about the rising fraud cases in the banks and expressed concerns around managing such incidents.

Advertisement

Frauds of 100,000 Indian rupees ($1,345) and above at banks increased by 159 per cent in terms of value in 2019/20, the RBI said in its annual report released earlier this week.

Total fraud stood at 1.86 trillion rupees in fiscal 2020 versus 715.43 billion rupees in fiscal 2019, data showed.

The RBI has also asked banks to build strong buffers at a time when bad loans are expected to rise.

More News

Asian shares slip from 2-year top as economic strains pile up

Asian shares slip from 2-year top as economic strains pile up

China, US hold trade talks, agree to ‘push forward’ phase one deal

Chinese and US flags flutter near The Bund, before US trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China on 30 July. Photo: Reuters

Erdogan announces biggest Turkish gas find in Black Sea

Turkey's president Tayyip Erdogan addresses the nation in Istanbul, Turkey, on 21 August 2020

US, China differ over plans for Phase 1 trade deal talks

Chinese and US flags flutter near The Bund, before US trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts