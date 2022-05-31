Israel signs free trade deal with UAE, first with an Arab country

Israel signed a free trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, its first with an Arab state and one which eliminates most tariffs and aims to lift their annual bilateral trade to more than $10 billion.

It was signed in Dubai by minister of economy and industry Orna Barbivai and her counterpart, UAE minister of economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, after months of negotiations.

Tariffs will be removed or reduced on 96 per cent of goods traded between the nations. The UAE predicted the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement would boost annual bilateral trade to more than $10 billion within five years.

Emirati-Israeli trade stood at $1.2 billion in 2021, official Israeli data showed.