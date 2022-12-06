Russia to sell discounted crude to Pakistan

He did not specify the price of the discounted Russian oil or say whether the imports would comply with a $60 per barrel cap imposed by the G7 nations and the EU on Russian seaborne oil from this week over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has said it will not sell to countries that comply with the cap.

There was no immediate comment from Russia’s energy ministry on a discount for Pakistan.

“Their government has also invited Pakistan to initiate talks on long-term contracts to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG),” he said, adding that Islamabad was already in talks with Russian private companies over the import of LNG.

Malik led the delegation to Moscow on 28 November.