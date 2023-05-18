UK telecoms firm BT to axe up to 55,000 jobs by 2030

The group will lower this to between 75,000 and 90,000 people over the next five to seven years, it said in a results statement.

The grim news follows the axing this year of tens of thousands of jobs across the global tech sector, including by Facebook parent Meta, as soaring inflation saps the world economy.

BT is implementing further cutbacks, having slashed costs under a plan launched three years ago.

"By the end of the 2020s, BT Group will rely on a much smaller workforce and a significantly reduced cost base," said chief executive Philip Jansen.

The company was "navigating an extraordinary macro-economic backdrop", he added in a results statement.