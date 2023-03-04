Sri Lanka's rate hike shows commitment to rapid disinflation: IMF

The central bank raised its standing deposit facility rate to 15.50 per cent and its standing lending facility rate to 16.50 per cent, and said it would relax its currency band to move towards a market-determined exchange rate as it seeks to secure the bailout.

The bank raised rates by 950 bps in the first half of last year to contain the country's financial crisis. But Friday's rate hike, the first since July, was largely unexpected by analysts and economists.

The IMF also backed tax hikes and power tariff increases implemented this year, which have drawn protests from public workers who have demanded a fairer taxation policy from the government.

Sri Lanka is pushing for finalisation of a four-year Extended Fund Facility and is expecting IMF board level approval this month, its central bank chief said on Friday.