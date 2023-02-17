Markets drop as traders eye higher-for-longer rates

Asian and European markets fell Friday on the prospect of more interest rate hikes after two Federal Reserve officials hinted at ramping up their institution's monetary tightening campaign in the face of stubbornly high US inflation.

Data showing the US wholesale price index eased slightly last month but rose more than forecast, reinforcing the view that the central bank still has much more work to do to defeat inflation -- even after almost a year of lifting borrowing costs.

The reading came as other figures from the United States showed consumer prices came down slower than expected and retail sales surged, while job creation smashed estimates and unemployment claims came in on the soft side.